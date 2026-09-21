



Israeli forces detained at least 53 Palestinians during a large-scale raid early Monday on the town of Biddu northwest of occupied Jerusalem, seizing a residential building to establish a temporary detention and interrogation center, according to the Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate. The detainees were transferred to the makeshift facility inside the commandeered house, where they remained held as military operations continued.

Home raids and property damage

Soldiers conducted extensive searches throughout the town early Monday, vandalizing and damaging multiple homes while physically assaulting residents during the coordinated operation. The raid involved systematic property seizures and coercive tactics targeting Palestinian civilians in a town that lies within the occupied West Bank territory.

Context of deadly settlement attack

The military incursion came just one day after a shooting attack near the illegal Halamish settlement killed an Israeli man and wounded several others, according to Israeli security sources. Officials have linked the mass arrests to ongoing security sweeps following the lethal incident near the settlement, which sits on occupied Palestinian land.

Escalation since October 2023

The occupied West Bank has witnessed a sharp escalation in Israeli military raids and mass arrests since October 2023, accompanied by rising settler violence and sweeping movement restrictions. Palestinian towns and villages across the territory have faced repeated closures of entrances, disruptive checkpoints, and increasing attacks by Israeli settlers alongside regular army operations.