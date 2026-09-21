Home
World
Middle East
Beirut port blast case nears indictment after six years

Beirut port blast case nears indictment after six years

Yenişafak English AA
11:18, 21/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 11:37, 21/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Beirut port blast case nears indictment after six years
AA
File photo

Public Prosecutor Judge Mohammed Saab submitted a 270-page judicial opinion to investigative Judge Tarek Bitar last week, bringing the case closer to indictment six years after the deadly explosion killed 235 people and injured over 7,000 in the Lebanese capital.


Lebanese Public Prosecutor Judge Mohammed Saab submitted a 270-page opinion to investigative Judge Tarek Bitar last week, moving the case closer to indictment six years after the catastrophic Beirut port explosion killed at least 235 people and injured more than 7,000 others across the capital. The document outlines the prosecution's assessment of the circumstances surrounding the detonation of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at Warehouse 12 since 2013, according to the state news agency NNA.

Saab completed the opinion five months after receiving the case file from Bitar, who concluded his investigation in late March and referred it to prosecutors for their assessment. The submission sets the stage for a formal indictment that legal experts anticipate could be issued before the end of the year, after which the entire case will transfer to the Supreme Judicial Council for trial.

Legal significance and judicial discretion

Shukri Haddad, rapporteur of the Beirut Bar Association's prosecution office, told Anadolu that the submission represents a critical juncture in the investigation. "The public prosecution's opinion is the first official document to provide a comprehensive judicial assessment of the facts, and its importance lies in presenting the first judicial account of what happened on Aug. 4," Haddad said, emphasizing that the document remains confidential and accessible only to the Court of Cassation lawyer and the investigative judge.

Haddad noted that the findings are not binding on Bitar, who retains sole discretion to determine whether to indict any individual or official. "The opinion and the findings it contains are not binding on the investigative judge, who may accept or reject them, as the final decision rests with Bitar through his indictment," he stated.

Former president implicated as case resumes

The opinion reportedly holds former President Michel Aoun criminally responsible for the explosion, citing his alleged knowledge of the ammonium nitrate storage and failure to act, according to the Lebanese news website Asas. Aoun has since filed a judicial complaint alleging the fabrication of falsehoods and the disclosure of confidential investigation information, arguing that such reports create a media-driven conviction outside the judicial process and obscure the identity of those actually responsible.

The investigation, which Bitar suspended in 2023 after Hezbollah demanded his removal and amid Lebanon's political paralysis, resumed earlier this year following the election of President Joseph Aoun and the formation of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's government. Trials are expected to commence following the indictment, with families of the victims continuing to demand accountability for the August 2020 blast that devastated the capital.

Titles :beirut port explosiontarek bitarmohammed saablebanonmichel aounammonium nitratebeirutlebanese judicial counciljoseph aoun
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026