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Iran says it downed US MQ-1 drone over Strait of Hormuz

Iran says it downed US MQ-1 drone over Strait of Hormuz

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11:20, 21/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 11:38, 21/09/2026, Monday
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Iran says it downed US MQ-1 drone over Strait of Hormuz
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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Monday it intercepted and destroyed a US Army MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz, claiming Washington had been forced to return the retired aircraft to service after sustaining heavy losses among its MQ-9 fleet.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Monday it had destroyed a US Army MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz. The force said the aircraft was brought down by a new advanced aerospace air defense system operating as part of Iran's integrated air defense network, according to Mehr News Agency.

'Beast of Kandahar' returned to service

The IRGC claimed Washington had been forced to return the MQ-1 to active service after suffering heavy losses among its MQ-9 fleet. The MQ-1 — known as the "Beast of Kandahar" after logging approximately 20,000 flight hours over Afghanistan — had previously been retired from US military service and replaced by the MQ-9.

US fleet depleted

The force said the destruction of a large portion of the MQ-9 fleet compelled the US military to resume operating the older platform. The IRGC reported the intercept on Monday without specifying the exact timing of the incident.

Titles :iranirgcstrait of hormuzmq-1 dronebeast of kandaharus armymq-9 drone
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