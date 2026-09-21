Russia's ruling United Russia party secured a commanding lead in parliamentary elections with 93% of ballots processed by Monday morning, capturing 57.83% of the vote and positioning itself to retain a constitutional majority in the 450-seat State Duma, according to preliminary results released by the Central Election Commission.

Party standings

The commission noted that United Russia improved its performance from the 2021 parliamentary contest, when the party secured 49.82% of votes. United Russia candidates were also leading in 208 of the 225 single-member constituencies, further solidifying the party's hold on the lower house.

The Communist Party garnered 13.81% of ballots, followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia with 8.93% and New People with 7.97%. A Just Russia received 4.96% of votes, placing it just below the 5% threshold required for parliamentary representation.

Turnout and territorial disputes

Voter turnout approached 57% across the three-day polling period that concluded on Sunday, rising from 51.72% recorded four years ago. More than 111 million citizens were eligible to cast ballots in the election, which marked Russia's first parliamentary vote since the 2022 conflict in Ukraine and included voting in Russian-controlled Ukrainian territories that Kyiv and Western governments condemned as illegitimate.