Russia's three-day election for the 450-seat State Duma concluded on Sunday with preliminary figures showing voter turnout approaching 57%, according to the Central Election Commission, as officials reported thwarting massive cyberattacks and drone strikes targeting the electoral process.

Turnout surpasses 2021 levels

More than 111 million voters were eligible to cast ballots from Friday to Sunday across Russia's 11 time zones, using a combination of traditional polling stations and remote electronic voting systems. The preliminary turnout figure exceeded the 51.72% recorded in the 2021 parliamentary election, according to the commission's early data released Sunday evening. Under Russia's mixed electoral system, 225 deputies are elected from federal party lists requiring a 5% threshold to enter the Duma, while the remaining 225 seats are contested in single-member constituencies.

Election infrastructure faces cyberattacks

Ella Pamfilova, chair of the Central Election Commission, told reporters that the electoral infrastructure had faced a sustained, large-scale cyberattack throughout the three-day voting period, with security systems detecting and blocking more than 100 million attempts to compromise election-related resources. "The cyberattacks had not been successful despite a high level of impact," Pamfilova said, noting that attempts to identify vulnerabilities in the voting system had been detected and filtered by security measures. She also stated that attacks on the remote electronic voting system originated primarily from abroad, including from Ukraine and the UK, as well as from IP addresses disguised as Russian traffic, and revealed that a representative of a political party had attempted to introduce malware into the Moscow electronic voting system.

Mass drone strikes target Moscow

The Russian Defense Ministry stated on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had attempted a mass attack on Russian territory using drones and Flamingo cruise missiles "to disrupt the State Duma election," reporting that Russian air defenses destroyed 1,951 attack drones and eight long-range cruise missiles during a 24-hour period. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the capital had faced its largest drone attack yet, with more than 1,600 drones intercepted at different approaches since Saturday including approximately 450 near Moscow, noting that several reached the Moscow Oil Refinery and one struck a residential building without causing fatalities.

Party competition and context

Ten parties competed in the federal party-list vote, including the five parliamentary parties — United Russia, the Communist Party, the Liberal Democratic Party, A Just Russia, and New People — as well as Rodina, the Communists of Russia, the Greens, the Pensioners' Party and the Party of Direct Democracy, while the liberal Yabloko party was excluded from the party-list ballot but fielded candidates in single-member constituencies. The election marked the first parliamentary vote in Russia since the 2022 conflict in Ukraine began, with polling also taking place in Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine—a development rejected by Kyiv and condemned by Western capitals. Final results determining the distribution of the 450 seats were expected after the closure of the last polling stations, combining both party-list and single-member district ballot counts.