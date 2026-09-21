



Turkish National Defense Ministry officials accompanied by Air Force Command experts visited the Royal Air Force's Coningsby Air Base in the United Kingdom last week to inspect aircraft maintenance facilities as part of ongoing efforts to acquire Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets. The delegation conducted examinations at the installation from Sept. 15-17 alongside representatives from the General Directorate of Military Factories, the ministry said on social media.

"The work on the Eurofighter Typhoon procurement project being carried out with the United Kingdom continues as part of the modernization efforts of our Air Force," the ministry said, describing the visit as a strategic step toward planning maintenance processes and ensuring technical infrastructure compatibility. The inspection focused on sustainment capabilities and logistical support frameworks necessary for integrating the advanced multirole combat aircraft into existing Turkish Air Force operations, according to defense officials.

Bilateral defense cooperation

Ankara and London have intensified negotiations in recent months regarding the potential sale of the Eurofighter Typhoon to Türkiye as part of a broader modernization strategy. The Turkish authorities have pursued the procurement alongside ongoing efforts to upgrade domestic defense capabilities and expand international military partnerships, officials noted.

The Eurofighter Typhoon — developed by a consortium of European aerospace companies — represents a key component of Türkiye's military modernization roadmap. Technical teams from both nations are expected to continue consultations throughout the autumn as the procurement process advances toward contractual negotiations.