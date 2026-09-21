Home
World
Asia
Kremlin says no progress yet in Ukraine war talks

Kremlin says no progress yet in Ukraine war talks

Yenişafak English AA
12:55, 21/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 13:07, 21/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Kremlin says no progress yet in Ukraine war talks
AA
File Photo

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Moscow has made no progress in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, though Russia remains open to resuming trilateral talks with Kyiv and Washington that could reconvene as early as October.


Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that no progress has been made in negotiations aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, telling state news agency TASS that Moscow continues its military campaign while maintaining openness to diplomatic channels. "As for resuming trilateral negotiations, we are open to it. Yes, we are continuing the special military operation, and our military is working to achieve the set objectives. But we do hope that we will ultimately resume trilateral negotiations," Peskov said.

Russia has signaled interest in restarting three-way negotiations with Ukraine and the United States, with October discussed as a possible timeframe for the talks to resume amid ongoing military operations.

US envoys shuttle between capitals

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner traveled to Moscow on September 5 for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin before heading to Kyiv the following day for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to diplomatic sources. While no breakthrough was announced following the meetings, former President Donald Trump stated that Putin wants to reach a deal to end the war and suggested a trilateral summit involving both leaders could take place.

Ukrainian attacks during Russian elections

Peskov accused Ukrainian forces of launching "massive attacks" during Russia's three-day parliamentary election in an effort to disrupt the voting process, calling the actions "sabotage" that ultimately failed to affect the outcome. "It constitutes sabotage. It is also an attempt to disrupt these elections. It had no effect," he said, referring to the election for the 450-seat State Duma that concluded Sunday.

Russia's Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian forces attempted a mass attack using drones and Flamingo cruise missiles to interfere with the election, stating that Russian air defenses destroyed 1,951 drones and eight long-range cruise missiles over a 24-hour period. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the capital repelled its largest drone attack to date, with more than 1,600 drones intercepted including approximately 450 approaching the city.

The parliamentary vote marked Russia's first since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with balloting also held in Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine — a move condemned by Kyiv and Western governments as unlawful.

Titles :dmitry peskovkremlinrussia-ukraine warsteve witkoffjared kushnervladimir putinvolodymyr zelenskyyrussian election
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026