Japan urges US-Iran talks to end Middle East conflict

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday urged the United States and Iran to resume negotiations to end the ongoing Middle East conflict, expressing serious concern over military tensions during a meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in New York. The two diplomats met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss the crisis, which has stalled over an agreement to limit Iran’s nuclear program and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, according to diplomatic sources.

Strait of Hormuz concerns

Motegi expressed “serious concern over the continued military tensions” and reiterated the importance of de-escalating the situation as soon as possible and “resumption of talks between the United States and Iran,” Japan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The Japanese foreign minister emphasized that it “is of the utmost importance to ensure free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz without any additional costs,” adding that the blockade has disrupted international energy markets and supply chains worldwide.

Pakistan’s mediation role

Pakistani Foreign Minister Dar said Islamabad still hopes that negotiations between the US and Iran can lead to a resolution, according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry. The two ministers exchanged views on the implications of the conflict for energy supplies and the global economy, expressing hope that all sides would return to dialogue and pursue implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said.

Conflict background

Motegi expressed Tokyo’s appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts to mediate in the conflict, which began with military action by the US and Israel in late February. The strategic waterway has effectively been closed because of the fighting, contributing to disruptions in international energy markets and threatening regional stability.