



Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah is heading to the United Nations to address the General Assembly on Thursday, marking his first international trip since assuming office on March 27. The premier will seek global support for climate justice following deadly Himalayan floods that killed over 1,400 people, according to the Kathmandu Post.

Himalayan Disaster Toll

The disaster has claimed at least 1,451 lives while leaving 5,705 people missing, according to Nepalese officials cited by the Kathmandu Post. The floods and mudslides devastated communities along the rugged border region with China, destroying infrastructure and displacing thousands of residents.

'Question of Justice'

Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, who is accompanying the premier in New York, urged the international community to view support for Nepal as climate compensation rather than charitable aid. "Global communities have to come together and this cannot be seen merely as a charitable giving, but has to be part of a compensation process as well," Khanal said, describing the situation as a "question of justice and fairness."

Khanal noted that Nepal contributes minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions yet suffers disproportionately from the impacts of climate change. Authorities have estimated that $4.78 billion will be required to rebuild the damaged areas.