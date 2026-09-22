Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for closed-door consultations in New York City on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. The Turkish Presidency confirmed the encounter took place at Erdoğan's residence in Manhattan but provided no immediate readout regarding specific agenda items.

Diplomatic sources indicated that economic cooperation and regional security likely featured in the discussions between Ankara and Tokyo, though officials remained tight-lipped about concrete outcomes. The meeting marks another engagement in Erdoğan's busy schedule of bilateral talks during the high-level diplomatic week.

New Japanese premier's debut

Takaichi, who recently assumed office as Japan's conservative premier, is conducting her first visit to the United States since taking the helm of government. The meeting with Erdoğan signals Tokyo's intent to maintain strong ties with NATO allies and key regional partners beyond the Asia-Pacific.

Her appearance at the UN General Assembly comes as Japan seeks to expand its diplomatic footprint amid evolving security dynamics in East Asia. The closed-door format with Erdoğan suggests strategic coordination on matters of mutual interest was prioritized over public diplomatic messaging.

Strategic partnership

Türkiye and Japan maintain longstanding diplomatic relations anchored in economic partnership and development assistance programs. Both governments have sought in recent years to increase trade volumes and investment flows, though bilateral meetings at the head-of-state level remain relatively rare.

Erdoğan is expected to conduct additional bilateral consultations with Asian and European counterparts during his stay in New York. The Turkish delegation has scheduled further strategic meetings before the conclusion of the UN high-level week, according to sources familiar with the itinerary.