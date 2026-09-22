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Zelenskyy sets conditions to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure

Zelenskyy sets conditions to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure

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08:05, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 08:09, 22/09/2026, Tuesday
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Zelenskyy sets conditions to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Kyiv is prepared to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure if Moscow stops targeting Ukraine's energy sector and food exports, announcing readiness to discuss the terms with US President Donald Trump during the UN General Assembly in New York.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday outlined conditions for halting strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, stating that Kyiv would adopt matching de-escalation measures if Moscow ends attacks on critical Ukrainian sectors.

Reciprocal ceasefire offer

In a statement on the social media platform X, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to halt strikes on Russian energy facilities if Moscow stops targeting Ukraine's energy sector, critical infrastructure and food exports. "Ukraine's energy sector, critical infrastructure and our food exports must stop being targets for Russia, and this will lead to matching de-escalation steps on our part," he said.

He added that Kyiv was prepared to discuss the issue with the United States and other partners on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. The Ukrainian leader noted that his administration is currently engaged in a dialogue with US President Donald Trump, with ideas on the table for bringing peace closer.

US diplomatic channel

Zelenskyy said that "solutions are possible" and that his team is ready to work on proposals during discussions with partners in New York. "We will discuss it with our partners on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York," he said, adding that the meeting could significantly affect diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

The comments came after Trump repeatedly raised the issue of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries during a September 20 phone call, according to a source cited by the Axios news site. Zelenskyy and Trump agreed to meet in New York during the UN General Assembly.

Titles :volodymyr zelenskyyzelenskyydonald trumptrumpukrainerussiaukraine warun general assemblyenergy infrastructuremoscowkyiv
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