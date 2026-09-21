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Belgium to invest $11.5M yearly in hypersonic research

Belgium to invest $11.5M yearly in hypersonic research

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15:18, 21/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 15:20, 21/09/2026, Monday
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Belgium to invest $11.5M yearly in hypersonic research
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Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken announced on Monday that Brussels will provide €10 million annually to the Von Karman Institute for Fluid Dynamics, expanding a partnership focused on hypersonic technology, aeroacoustics, and cryogenic systems for next-generation military applications.

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken on Monday announced that Brussels will provide €10 million ($11.5 million) annually to the Von Karman Institute for Fluid Dynamics, expanding a defense research partnership focused on hypersonic and aerospace technologies.

Expanded defense partnership

The funding agreement makes the Belgian Defense Ministry a structural partner of the VKI, an international research center based in Sint-Genesius-Rode in Flanders. The ministry has collaborated with the institute on hypersonic technology since 2024 and now aims to broaden the scope to include aeroacoustics, cryogenic technology, and liquid-metal flows, Francken said on social media platform X.

Next-generation military applications

Francken emphasized that advancing knowledge in these fields remains essential for developing future aircraft and missile systems. "New insights in all these areas are necessary for designing the aircraft and missiles of the future," he said. The VKI operates testing facilities that Francken described as unmatched in Europe, supporting innovation in fluid dynamics critical to aerospace and defense industries.

Strategic security concerns

NATO has financially supported the institute since its establishment due to the military value of its research, Francken noted. He warned that China and Russia have demonstrated interest in the VKI's findings, prompting the ministry to reinforce security around the institute's strategic knowledge. The minister stressed that the war in Ukraine has shown how rapidly military technology evolves, adding that maintaining technological superiority proves essential for strengthening European armed forces and preserving regional stability.

The funding arrangement follows months of escalating geopolitical tensions that have underscored the strategic value of advanced aerospace research. Belgium will provide €10 million in annual support to the VKI, with ministry officials emphasizing that reinforced security protocols will accompany the expanded partnership to safeguard sensitive technological developments from foreign intelligence efforts.

Titles :theo franckenvon karman institutevkibelgiumhypersonic technologynatodefense researchaerospaceflandersfluid dynamics
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