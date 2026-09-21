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Dutch Safety Board warns 7,000 asylum children face "structural neglect"

Dutch Safety Board warns 7,000 asylum children face "structural neglect"

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14:10, 21/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 14:21, 21/09/2026, Monday
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Dutch Safety Board warns 7,000 asylum children face "structural neglect"
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The Dutch Safety Board warned that approximately 7,000 asylum-seeking children are living in conditions of "structural neglect" across emergency shelters in the Netherlands, urging the migration minister to overhaul the reception system within six months amid reports of violence and instability.


The Dutch Safety Board warned on Monday that around 7,000 asylum-seeking children are living in conditions of "structural neglect" across emergency shelters in the Netherlands, describing the situation as a "normalization of insecurity" that threatens their development and safety.

The findings follow a more-than two-year investigation into conditions at emergency asylum facilities, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS. Board chairman Chris van Dam said the country "has fallen below the minimum standard," calling on Asylum and Migration Minister Bart van den Brink to overhaul the system within six months.

Risks to minors

Children face a high risk of exposure to physical and sexual violence, inappropriate behavior and abuse at these facilities, the investigation found. Many sites lack sufficient privacy and adequate sanitary conditions, while some children have been relocated as many as 10 times within short periods — disrupting schooling and depriving them of stability.

Systemic criticism

The lack of privacy and autonomy has caused stress, helplessness and constant alertness among minors, with self-harm and suicidal behavior reported among some unaccompanied children. The board described the situation as "morally indefensible in a state governed by the rule of law," citing a lack of political will to resolve it. Van den Brink said he would respond to the investigation later Monday, according to the report.

Titles :chris van dambart van den brinknetherlandsdutch safety boardasylum-seeking childrenemergency sheltersstructural neglectmigration policy
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