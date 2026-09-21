Israeli warplanes and artillery units carried out extensive strikes across southern Lebanon on Monday, targeting areas in the Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil and Marjayoun districts with heavy bombardment and illumination flares, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Overnight bombardment across southern districts

Israeli aircraft struck the outskirts of Kfar Tebnit and the Ali al-Taher woodland near Nabatieh al-Fawqa during the overnight hours, the agency said. Artillery units also shelled Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Zawtar al-Sharqiyeh and Khallet Mayfadoun intermittently throughout the night, adding to the destruction in the Nabatieh district.

In the Bint Jbeil district, shelling targeted Beit Lif, Hadatha and the outskirts of Baraashit, while Marjayoun district saw strikes on Wadi al-Salouqi and the outskirts of Touline. Israeli warplanes also hit the valley of Zibqin, Mansouri and Majdal Zoun and nearby valleys on Monday morning, according to NNA.

Ground operations and flare deployment

Israeli military vehicles moved through Hadatha, Beit Yahoun, Rachaf and Mays al-Jabal as forces fired heavy machine guns toward Sarbin, Hadatha, Mays al-Jabal, Wadi al-Salouqi and Wadi Zibqin, the agency reported. Illumination flares were fired over Zawtar al-Sharqiyeh, Markaba, Houla and Hadatha in the Marjayoun district and over several villages in the western and central sectors before dawn.

Israeli forces also blew up homes in Mansouri during the early morning hours, NNA added. The military activity continued despite a US-brokered framework formula signed by Lebanon and Israel on June 26, which provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory.

Rising death toll and continued occupation

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 4,386 people, injured 12,407 others and displaced more than 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities. Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, while its forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory during the current offensive.

The June 26 agreement also calls for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of Hezbollah in exchange for Israeli withdrawal, though attacks have persisted. The framework has failed to halt the violence as Israeli forces maintain positions deep inside Lebanese territory.