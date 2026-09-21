Home
World
Middle East
Hamas: US visa ban on Palestinian delegation violates UN accords

Hamas: US visa ban on Palestinian delegation violates UN accords

Yenişafak English AA
15:17, 21/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 15:19, 21/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Hamas: US visa ban on Palestinian delegation violates UN accords
AA
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the US refusal to grant visas to Palestinian officials attending UN General Assembly meetings constitutes a flagrant violation of international agreements, as Washington extends the restriction for a second consecutive year amid disputes over Palestinian statehood recognition.


Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem on Monday condemned Washington's refusal to grant visas to a Palestinian delegation seeking to attend UN General Assembly meetings, describing the decision as a breach of international conventions governing the world body's headquarters. "The decision constitutes a flagrant violation of the international conventions and agreements governing the work of the UN headquarters and a continuation of the policy of complete US bias toward the Zionist occupation," Qassem said in a statement.

The restriction marks the second consecutive year of such measures. In 2025, Washington denied visas to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other officials, forcing the leadership to participate in the sessions via video link instead of appearing in person at the New York headquarters.

UN resolution enables virtual participation

On Thursday, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution allowing the State of Palestine to participate in the general debate of its 81st session through a prerecorded address by its president to be shown in the Assembly Hall. The measure passed with 152 votes in favor, three against, and four abstentions, according to the assembly records.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Thursday rejected Washington's decision to extend visa restrictions on Palestinian officials over alleged failures to meet commitments toward the US. The ministry called for the measures to be halted and for direct Palestinian-US dialogue to begin immediately.

Legal obligations and statehood bid

Under the 1947 UN Headquarters Agreement between the organization and the US, Washington is required to facilitate access to the UN headquarters in New York for representatives of states and entities participating in UN activities. Palestine has held the status of a non-member observer state at the UN since 2012, with 160 of the organization's 193 member states now recognizing the State of Palestine.

Israel and the US oppose such recognition, while Washington has used its veto power at the UN Security Council to block Palestine from obtaining full membership instead of its current observer status. Successive US administrations have provided Israel with military, financial and diplomatic support, including protection from accountability at the UN Security Council through the use of the veto.

Gaza death toll rises amid diplomatic tensions

Since October 8, 2023, Israel has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others in its genocide in Gaza, most of them women and children. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry notes that Palestine is also a member of more than 100 international organizations and treaties.

In 1948, Israel was established on lands seized by armed Zionist groups that carried out massacres and displaced at least 750,000 Palestinians. Israel later occupied the remaining Palestinian territories and continues to reject withdrawal and the establishment of a Palestinian state as stipulated in UN resolutions.

Titles :hamashazem qassempalestinian delegationun general assemblyus visa policystate of palestineun headquarters agreementpalestinian foreign ministrymahmoud abbasisrael-palestine conflict
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026