



Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem on Monday condemned Washington's refusal to grant visas to a Palestinian delegation seeking to attend UN General Assembly meetings, describing the decision as a breach of international conventions governing the world body's headquarters. "The decision constitutes a flagrant violation of the international conventions and agreements governing the work of the UN headquarters and a continuation of the policy of complete US bias toward the Zionist occupation," Qassem said in a statement.

The restriction marks the second consecutive year of such measures. In 2025, Washington denied visas to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other officials, forcing the leadership to participate in the sessions via video link instead of appearing in person at the New York headquarters.

UN resolution enables virtual participation

On Thursday, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution allowing the State of Palestine to participate in the general debate of its 81st session through a prerecorded address by its president to be shown in the Assembly Hall. The measure passed with 152 votes in favor, three against, and four abstentions, according to the assembly records.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Thursday rejected Washington's decision to extend visa restrictions on Palestinian officials over alleged failures to meet commitments toward the US. The ministry called for the measures to be halted and for direct Palestinian-US dialogue to begin immediately.

Legal obligations and statehood bid

Under the 1947 UN Headquarters Agreement between the organization and the US, Washington is required to facilitate access to the UN headquarters in New York for representatives of states and entities participating in UN activities. Palestine has held the status of a non-member observer state at the UN since 2012, with 160 of the organization's 193 member states now recognizing the State of Palestine.

Israel and the US oppose such recognition, while Washington has used its veto power at the UN Security Council to block Palestine from obtaining full membership instead of its current observer status. Successive US administrations have provided Israel with military, financial and diplomatic support, including protection from accountability at the UN Security Council through the use of the veto.

Gaza death toll rises amid diplomatic tensions

Since October 8, 2023, Israel has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others in its genocide in Gaza, most of them women and children. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry notes that Palestine is also a member of more than 100 international organizations and treaties.

In 1948, Israel was established on lands seized by armed Zionist groups that carried out massacres and displaced at least 750,000 Palestinians. Israel later occupied the remaining Palestinian territories and continues to reject withdrawal and the establishment of a Palestinian state as stipulated in UN resolutions.