



Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had agreed to convert the planned arch "at the strong request" of the US military and "for National Security purposes." The facility will "house, store, and have the rapid ability to use large numbers of drones, plus Snipers, on both the roof and plaza areas," he said, adding that it would store "large quantities of sniper ammunition."

The administration had initially presented the structure as a tourist attraction marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, with designs featuring an observation deck, according to the Washington Post. Trump stated that "There will be no facility like this anywhere in the World."

Opposition warns of aviation risks

Veterans groups, advocacy organizations, and historic preservationists have opposed the project, arguing that the massive structure would overshadow nearby Arlington National Cemetery and prove too large for the location. Don Beyer, a Virginia Democrat whose district includes the cemetery and Reagan National Airport, sharply criticized the drone proposal.

"Putting a drone launching site directly in the landing path for DCA is a stupid, dangerous, and unworkable idea," the Post quoted Beyer as saying. The White House did not respond to the newspaper's questions regarding Trump's announcement, while the Interior Department also declined to comment.

Legal challenges and timeline

A Pentagon spokesperson said there was nothing to add beyond Trump's statement. The administration maintains it does not require congressional authorization for the arch, citing legislative approval granted roughly a century ago for a similar project near the site.

Construction could begin as early as November, although a federal judge is currently considering a legal challenge seeking to halt the project. Trump administration officials have stated they will obtain "all necessary approvals" before breaking ground.