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Trump called off planned US strikes on Houthis at last minute

Trump called off planned US strikes on Houthis at last minute

Elif Şanlı
14:23, 21/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 14:26, 21/09/2026, Monday
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Trump called off planned US strikes on Houthis at last minute
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump cancelled planned military action against Houthi targets in Yemen shortly before combat sorties were to be launched on Sunday, maintaining that Washington holds direct communication channels with the group while continuing to prioritize advisory support for Saudi-led operations, according to The New York Times.

US President Donald Trump called off planned airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen by midday Sunday after military commanders had approved target lists and personnel were loading munitions onto aircraft, according to administration officials cited by The New York Times. The reversal marked the second shift in Trump's posture within a week.

He had initially resisted launching military action during meetings with advisers on Wednesday, the newspaper reported. Trump subsequently ordered the Pentagon to prepare for operations following a telephone exchange with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday.

Saudi pressure

The Saudi crown prince urged Trump to authorize direct intervention amid rapid territorial gains by the Houthis in Yemen, according to the report. Military planners had received approval for specific target lists and ground crews were actively loading munitions onto strike aircraft when the stand-down order came.

Trump reversed course once again before combat sorties could be launched, suspending the planned strikes for the immediate future. The decision came as the president confirmed that Washington maintains direct channels of communication with Houthi representatives.

US advisory role

Trump stated on Sunday that the group had agreed not to engage US forces, allowing Washington to continue prioritizing advisory and intelligence assistance over direct combat intervention. Between 100 and 200 US military advisers are currently operating in Saudi Arabia, providing targeting and geospatial intelligence support for Saudi operations against Houthi forces, according to CNN.

The decision to defer strikes also reflects previous US-Houthi understandings reached through mediation in Muscat, Oman. Houthi representatives have maintained that a 2025 ceasefire with the United States remains in effect and that they do not intend to target American shipping.

Cross-border attacks

Recent cross-border Houthi attacks have injured civilians in southern Saudi Arabia, while renewed fighting has disrupted shipping routes and displaced civilians inside Yemen. The flare-up in violence prompted the Saudi crown prince to press for US military intervention earlier in the week.

Titles :donald trumpyemenhouthissaudi arabiamohammed bin salmanus militaryomanthe new york times
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