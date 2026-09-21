US President Donald Trump on Sunday pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to halt strikes against Russian oil refineries, citing soaring domestic fuel prices that have created political pressure ahead of November's midterm elections, according to the Financial Times. The American leader's message centered on diesel costs, with a senior Ukrainian official present during the call telling the newspaper that Trump repeatedly emphasized "Diesel, diesel... diesel" while urging an end to missile and drone bombardments of Russian energy installations. A second senior Ukrainian official familiar with the exchange confirmed that Trump conveyed acute anxiety regarding surging diesel expenses, which have intensified domestic political pressure as critical congressional elections approach.

Zelenskyy confirms UN meeting

Zelenskyy confirmed the telephone conversation in a statement on Telegram, saying the two leaders addressed wide-ranging matters and produced an agreement to hold an in-person meeting during this week's UN General Assembly in New York. "We just spoke with President Trump. An important conversation, and many things were discussed. We have arranged a meeting in New York, and this meeting can change a lot," Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

Energy infrastructure debate

Trump has publicly insisted that Ukrainian forces spare Russian energy infrastructure, maintaining that attacks on refining facilities hurt the global economy by provoking worldwide diesel deficits. On Sept. 14, the US president claimed on his social media platform Truth Social that Washington had brokered a mutual energy truce between Moscow and Kyiv, though Ukrainian officials later clarified that the proposal remained an unfinalized American framework rather than a formal accord. According to the American Automobile Association, national average gasoline prices in the US stand at $4.48 per gallon, marking a 9% increase from $4.11 a month ago and a jump of more than 40% from $3.19 a year ago — the White House did not immediately issue a public response regarding the conversation.