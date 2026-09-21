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D-8 chief joins Boao Forum health, trade talks in China's Hainan

D-8 chief joins Boao Forum health, trade talks in China's Hainan

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14:32, 21/09/2026, Monday
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D-8 chief joins Boao Forum health, trade talks in China's Hainan
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D-8 Secretary-General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood made the bloc's first-ever appearance at the Boao Forum for Asia, joining high-level roundtable and Global Health Forum sessions in Haikou, China, from 15-17 September. He addressed regional economic integration and global health governance, held bilateral talks with BFA chief Zhang Jun and Bangladesh's health minister, and toured innovation sites across Hainan's free trade zone.

D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Secretary-General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood represented the nine-member bloc for the first time at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), taking part in a series of high-level events in Haikou, China, from 15 to 17 September 2026. The Secretary-General travelled to Hainan Province at the invitation of BFA Secretary-General Ambassador Zhang Jun, joining the Asia-Pacific Regional Cooperation Roundtable and the 2026 Haikou Conference of the Global Health Forum alongside a series of bilateral meetings aimed at expanding the D-8's institutional and sectoral partnerships.

Nearly 300 delegates gather for regional dialogue

The Regional Cooperation Roundtable and the Global Health Forum together drew close to 300 participants from more than 30 countries and regions, including senior government representatives, officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), business leaders, academics and media figures from China and across Asia. Held under the theme "Toward an Asia-Pacific Community: Vision and Action," the roundtable's 15 September session saw Ambassador Sohail Mahmood speak on "Accelerating Regional Economic Integration Towards the Vision of FTAAP," where he pointed to the Asia-Pacific's central role in global trade and investment and called for stronger policy coordination, resilient supply chains and greater use of digital innovation to sustain the region's economic momentum. He also underlined the D-8's commitment to expanding economic ties with partners across Asia. The Secretary-General went on to join three further roundtable discussions covering the Asian economy amid the Middle East crisis, regional connectivity and energy security, and digital governance in the AI era.

Health cooperation takes centre stage in Haikou

On 16 September, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood attended the opening of the Global Health Forum, themed "Health for All: Innovation Shapes the Future," before speaking on a panel dedicated to building a more multipolar and sustainable global health governance system. He set out three priorities for global health reform — stronger institutions, Universal Health Coverage rooted in equity, and sustained cooperation — while pointing to the D-8's combined strengths in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and digital health as a foundation for joint research and technology partnerships among member states.

Bilateral meetings with BFA and Bangladesh officials

On the sidelines of the forum, the Secretary-General held a bilateral meeting with Zhang Jun to discuss deepening institutional cooperation between the D-8 and the Boao Forum for Asia, exploring joint opportunities in trade, investment and sustainable development. He also met Bangladesh's Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Sardar Md. Sakhawat Hossain, briefing him on the Secretariat's progress toward translating D-8 health priorities into concrete initiatives, including an upcoming D-8 Ministerial meeting on health to be held in Türkiye. The minister reaffirmed Bangladesh's active support for the bloc's health cooperation agenda.

Field visit caps three-day Hainan programme

On 17 September, the Secretary-General concluded his visit with a field trip to innovation and technology facilities across the Hainan Free Trade Port, including Haikou Bio City, Bloomage Biotechnology Industrial Park, Fullsing Town International Digital Port and Hainan University Science Park, gaining insight into China's approach to biotechnology and digital innovation. Founded in 2001, the Boao Forum for Asia is chaired by former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and brings together 29 founding member states to promote economic cooperation across the region. D-8 officials described Ambassador Sohail Mahmood's participation as the organization's first-ever representation at the forum, reflecting the Secretariat's ongoing push to widen its international outreach. The Secretary-General closed the visit by thanking Zhang Jun, Hainan's provincial authorities, and Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, for their support in facilitating the trip.



Titles :D-8ChinaBoaoHealthTrade
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