Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Monday reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to diplomatic engagement and justice for the oppressed, marking the International Day of Peace with a pointed reference to the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza 'testing human values'

In a statement issued to commemorate the occasion, Duran emphasized that the situation in Gaza remains the foremost reminder of the day's significance. "At a time when the most fundamental human values are being severely tested in Gaza, humanity's shared responsibility in the face of the suffering endured by children, women and innocent civilians is to stand on the side of justice, conscience and peace," he said. He noted that prioritizing human life and amplifying the voices of the oppressed remain essential to creating a more livable global order.

Ankara's commitment to justice

Duran stressed that Ankara would maintain its advocacy for marginalized populations worldwide through all available diplomatic channels. "Under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye will continue to stand with those subjected to injustice and oppression wherever they may be in the world, make full use of the opportunities offered by diplomacy, and work for a fairer world," he stated. This pledge comes as Türkiye maintains its outspoken criticism of Israeli military operations in Gaza and Western support for the campaign.

The Communications Director expressed hope for a future without armed conflict or systemic oppression. "Our hope is for a world where the guns fall silent, law and conscience prevail, and no child is forced to grow up in the shadow of war, oppression or genocide," he added. The International Day of Peace falls on September 21 each year, with this year's observance occurring amid the ongoing war in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.