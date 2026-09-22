Türkiye's Erdoğan meets UK premier at UN General Assembly
, TuesdayU: Update: 22:57, 22/09/2026, Tuesday22:51, 22/09/2026
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AATurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham (R) on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, United States, on September 22, 2026.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held his first face-to-face talks with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Tuesday in New York for closed-door discussions, marking their inaugural meeting since the British leader took office in July on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly as world leaders gathered for the high-level segment.
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Tuesday in New York for their first face-to-face discussions since the British leader assumed office in July. The closed-door talks took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
Closed-door format
No statements were issued following the session regarding the specific matters discussed. Officials from both sides remained silent on the content of the inaugural bilateral meeting between the two leaders.