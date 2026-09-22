Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Tuesday in New York for their first face-to-face discussions since the British leader assumed office in July. The closed-door talks took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Closed-door format

No statements were issued following the session regarding the specific matters discussed. Officials from both sides remained silent on the content of the inaugural bilateral meeting between the two leaders.