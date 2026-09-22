Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced on Tuesday that the Türkiye Nuclear Energy Inc. (TUNAS) and the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) have signed a grant agreement focused on small modular reactors (SMRs) and fourth-generation nuclear technologies. The signing ceremony took place at Türkevi in New York, according to a statement posted by the minister on the social media platform X.

The agreement will enable Türkiye to comprehensively assess the technical, economic and regulatory feasibility of next-generation nuclear technologies, Bayraktar noted. The cooperation marks a significant step in bilateral energy partnerships as Washington and Ankara expand collaboration beyond traditional large-scale reactor projects.

Net-zero targets

The minister emphasized that the initiative aligns with Türkiye's long-term environmental and strategic objectives. "In line with our goals of Net Zero Emissions by 2053 and full energy independence, we are committed to diversifying our energy mix," Bayraktar said, underscoring the government's determination to reduce carbon dependence.

He added that Ankara will pursue multiple pathways to modernize its energy infrastructure. "In addition to our large-scale nuclear power plants, we will continue with determination to build a robust and modern energy infrastructure by meticulously exploring the alternatives best suited to our country's needs," he said, highlighting the complementary role of advanced reactor designs alongside existing projects.

Nuclear diversification

Türkiye has been expanding its civilian nuclear program to meet growing electricity demand while reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels. The evaluation of SMRs — compact reactors that can be manufactured in factories and deployed more flexibly than conventional plants — represents a newer frontier in Ankara's energy strategy, officials said.