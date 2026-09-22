Trump's Board of Peace outlines Gaza goals before UN

The Board of Peace on Tuesday outlined its strategic roadmap for Gaza as world leaders prepare to convene at the United Nations General Assembly, calling for international backing to advance demilitarization and security arrangements for Palestinians and Israelis.

Strategic Framework

The body — chaired by US President Donald Trump — said its priorities include the demilitarization and deradicalization of Gaza alongside sustained humanitarian assistance. Board members noted that the framework had already facilitated the release of Israeli hostages and paved the way for the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, which led to UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

The statement said an agreement reached with Hamas on July 30 provides a pathway for advancing the ceasefire through demilitarization, Israeli withdrawal, and Palestinian administrative control. The board urged all parties to uphold commitments and avoid destabilizing actions while calling on international partners to translate political support into concrete commitments.

UN Assembly Session

"UNGA provides an opportunity to consolidate the international community behind one agreed framework," the board said, emphasizing that diplomatic engagement remains essential for achieving durable peace. Since October 8, 2023, Israeli military operations have killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others in Gaza, while around 90 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has sustained damage.