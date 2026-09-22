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Türkiye, Pakistan, Egypt condemn Saudi attacks, reiterate security support

Türkiye, Pakistan, Egypt condemn Saudi attacks, reiterate security support

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23:52, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 23:59, 22/09/2026, Tuesday
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Türkiye, Pakistan, Egypt condemn Saudi attacks, reiterate security support
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Meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia condemned attacks targeting the kingdom on Tuesday, reiterating their unwavering support for its security and territorial integrity while calling for sustained dialogue to resolve regional hostilities.

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned attacks targeting the kingdom, including those by Yemen's Houthis, and pledged their "unwavering support" for Riyadh's security and territorial integrity.

Quartet meets in New York

The ministers gathered on September 21 on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly, according to a joint statement released Tuesday. The quartet reaffirmed the significance of continued consultation among the four nations to advance peace, security and prosperity across the Middle East.

"Expressing deep concern over continued tension and hostilities in the region, the Ministers underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path to a sustainable resolution, and in this context underscored the need to uphold the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding for lasting peace and stability," the statement said. "They further affirmed the Kingdom's inherent right to defend itself, its territory, and its people, in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations."

Support for Yemen and maritime security

The ministers also underlined the importance of protecting safety and freedom of maritime navigation in regional waters. They reiterated their backing for the legitimate Yemeni Government and the Presidential Leadership Council, stressing that an inclusive Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue represents the only viable path to security and development in the conflict-ridden country.

"The Ministers reaffirmed their unwavering support for the legitimate Yemeni Government and the Presidential Leadership Council in their efforts to achieve security, stability and development in Yemen through a political process and an inclusive Yemeni – Yemeni dialogue involving different parties," the readout stated.

Palestine and Sudan on the agenda

Stressing the centrality of the Palestinian cause to regional stability, the ministers reaffirmed their support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. This includes "their inalienable right to self-determination and to establish an independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions," the statement noted.

Regarding Sudan, the ministers reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the country's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, opposing any parallel structures that threaten national institutions. They underscored the urgent need to prevent the illegal transfer of weapons, mercenaries and foreign combatants into Sudanese territory, and agreed to sustain close coordination on regional developments.

Titles :saudi arabiayemenhouthispakistanegypttürkiyeun general assemblypalestinesudan
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