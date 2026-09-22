Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced on Tuesday that a new contingent of US troops is already en route to the Baltic nation, describing the deployment as vital for both national security and wider regional stability.

Deployment confirmed

Nauseda shared the update on the US social media platform X, stating that the replacement unit was confirmed to be inbound. "I have just received confirmation that the new rotation of U.S. troops is already on its way to Lithuania!" he said, expressing gratitude to US President Donald Trump and his administration for the decision. The Lithuanian leader characterized the deployment as significant not only for his country but for the security of the broader region.

Strategic importance

Highlighting the critical nature of the presence, Nauseda emphasized the role of American forces in the country's defense architecture. "The U.S. military presence in Lithuania is an indispensable part of our deterrence and collective defense," he stated, adding that the partnership remains central to addressing evolving security challenges in Eastern Europe.

Rotation context

The incoming rotation follows the departure of more than 1,000 US troops who began leaving Lithuania in early June after completing their assignment. Lithuanian officials had previously indicated expectations for a replacement unit, though uncertainty surrounded the timing and scale of the deployment as Washington conducted a broader review of its military posture across Europe.