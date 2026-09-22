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Zelenskyy meets Macron in New York to discuss winter aid, air defense

Zelenskyy meets Macron in New York to discuss winter aid, air defense

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13:22, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 15:15, 22/09/2026, Tuesday
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Zelenskyy meets Macron in New York to discuss winter aid, air defense
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greet each other after having a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States on September 21, 2026. The meeting focused on ongoing security assistance, defense cooperation, and France's specialized winter support package designed to protect and sustain Ukraine's critical civilian and energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he met with French President Emmanuel Macron in New York to discuss security cooperation and winter support packages, with both leaders addressing SAMP/T air defense systems and joint production programs amid ongoing Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron in New York on Tuesday to discuss security cooperation and winter support packages for Kyiv, focusing on air defense systems and joint production initiatives.

The talks centered on providing additional SAMP/T air defense systems and missiles through financing available under an EU loan framework, Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media platform X. “We continue working on the possibility of producing such air defense systems and missiles in Ukraine, as well as on the joint anti-ballistic program FREYJA with partners. We expect the first results this year,” he said.

Winter Support and Energy Infrastructure

Macron said he held “in-depth” discussions with Zelenskyy regarding Russia’s attacks against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, warning that the strikes risk depriving millions of families of heating and electricity. “France will stand alongside Ukraine to face the winter, and the G7 Energy group will also be mobilized by its side,” he said on X.

The French leader announced that Paris and Kyiv had signed a contract for the delivery of radars, while France would also provide Ukraine with interceptors to reinforce its air defenses. Macron added that he had discussed support for Ukraine with US President Donald Trump, as well as the possibility of an energy ceasefire and a moratorium in the Black Sea.

Titles :volodymyr zelenskyyemmanuel macronukrainefrancesampt air defenserussia-ukraine warg7 energy groupblack sea
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