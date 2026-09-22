Cuba's Ministry of Energy and Mines on Monday forecast a power deficit of 1,975 megawatts for the evening peak, as the island nation struggles to restore generation capacity following last week's total grid collapse.

Monday's projected shortfall

The ministry said the National Electric System is expected to have 1,215 megawatts of available generation against a projected demand of 3,150 megawatts during the evening peak. The figures represent a generation shortfall of 1,935 megawatts, while the expected impact on electricity service is estimated at 1,975 megawatts. At 6 a.m. Monday, available generation stood at 1,030 megawatts against demand of 2,650 megawatts, leaving 1,590 megawatts affected, according to the ministry.

Sixth nationwide collapse

The forecast comes three days after Cuba's national power grid suffered a total collapse on Sept. 18 — the sixth nationwide blackout reported this year — leaving millions across the island without electricity. The Electricity Union said the grid was fully reconnected Saturday evening, but generation capacity remained insufficient to meet peak demand. The government said the failure began with problems in transmission lines before spreading across the country.

Chronic infrastructure crisis

Even after restoration, several generating units remained unavailable because of breakdowns and maintenance problems, further limiting electricity production. The energy crisis has been exacerbated by restrictions on fuel supplies and access to spare parts. Havana has blamed US measures for worsening the situation, while Washington attributes Cuba's economic difficulties to government policies.