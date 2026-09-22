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US Senator hails century of Türkiye-US friendship at New York gala

US Senator hails century of Türkiye-US friendship at New York gala

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08:04, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 08:10, 22/09/2026, Tuesday
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US Senator hails century of Türkiye-US friendship at New York gala
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US Senator Chris Coons

US Senator Chris Coons highlighted the century-long partnership between Türkiye and the United States at a gala in New York attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan, emphasizing that business ties and entrepreneurship have cemented relations ahead of the 75th anniversary of their NATO alliance.

US Senator Chris Coons on Monday highlighted the longstanding partnership between Türkiye and the United States at a centennial celebration in New York, describing the bilateral relationship as a "hundred years of deep and meaningful partnership and friendship, cemented by business." Coons delivered remarks at the "100 Years of Friendship Gala" attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan.

The gathering, organized by the US Chamber of Commerce and the US-Türkiye Business Council, brought together senior officials from both nations to underscore the economic and strategic bonds between Ankara and Washington.

NATO alliance and business ties

Referring to his recent visit to Ankara for the NATO summit, Coons noted that Türkiye and the US will mark 75 years as NATO treaty allies next year. He noted the important contributions made by Turkish businesspeople operating in the US, adding that the alliance remains vital for regional security and economic cooperation.

High-level attendance

The event was hosted by Council Chairman Hamdi Ulukaya. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek joined Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar at the gathering, alongside Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu and Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas.

Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, was also present alongside senior US officials and members of Congress, according to the organizers.

Titles :chris coonsrecep tayyip erdoganemine erdoganhamdi ulukayaus-türkiye business councilnatonew yorktürkiye-us relations
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