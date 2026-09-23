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Erdogan meets Bangladeshi premier at UN General Assembly

Erdogan meets Bangladeshi premier at UN General Assembly

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01:26, 23/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 01:26, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
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Erdogan meets Bangladeshi premier at UN General Assembly
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman (L) on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, United States, on September 22, 2026.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Turkish House in New York on Tuesday for closed-door discussions held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, though no details were disclosed about the content of their talks.


President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye received Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday at the Turkish House in New York for closed-door talks held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly high-level session, according to diplomatic sources. The encounter took place at Türkiye's 36-story diplomatic center in Manhattan — known as the Turkevi Center — though no statements were issued regarding the content of their discussions.

Diplomatic program

The meeting occurred as world leaders convene for the annual high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly, where Erdogan is conducting a series of bilateral engagements. Turkish diplomatic sources confirmed the encounter with Rahman but declined to provide details about specific topics addressed during the discussion.

The Turkish House serves as the primary venue for Ankara's diplomatic activities during the General Assembly session, hosting receptions and bilateral meetings throughout the week. The building stands near the United Nations headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, according to Türkiye's Permanent Mission to the UN.

Titles :recep tayyip erdogantarique rahmanbangladeshnew yorkun general assemblyturkish housetürkiyeunited nations
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