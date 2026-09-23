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Erdogan meets Polish president in New York for trade talks

Erdogan meets Polish president in New York for trade talks

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01:14, 23/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 01:19, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
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Erdogan meets Polish president in New York for trade talks
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Polish President Karol Nawrocki on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York, United States, on September 22, 2026.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki at the Turkish House in New York on Tuesday, discussing ways to increase bilateral trade and advance defense industry cooperation on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.


President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the Turkish House — known as the Turkevi Center — on Tuesday for closed-door discussions held alongside the UN General Assembly session. The two leaders addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Poland as well as current regional and international developments, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Trade and defense cooperation

Erdogan stated that taking steps to increase trade between the two countries would prove beneficial, adding that efforts are currently underway to advance cooperation in several areas, particularly the defense industry. He noted that Ankara is actively working to help end the Russia-Ukraine war and is making efforts to ensure navigational safety in the Black Sea.

Gaza and climate summit

On the situation in the Gaza Strip, Erdogan stressed the importance of continued international support for a two-state solution to ensure peace and stability in the enclave. The Turkish president also extended an invitation to Nawrocki to attend the COP31 Leaders' Summit, which will take place in Antalya this November.

Türkiye and Poland maintain deep-rooted bilateral relations dating back to 1999, when Ankara supported Warsaw's NATO membership and Poland backed Türkiye's EU accession process. These ties were subsequently elevated to strategic partnership status with a declaration signed in 2009, marking fifteen years of formal strategic cooperation between the NATO allies.

Titles :recep tayyip erdogankarol nawrockitürkiye-poland relationsun general assemblynatocop31 antalyadefense cooperationrussia-ukraine warblack sea securitytwo-state solution
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