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Erdogan, British premier discuss defense ties, regional crises at UN

Erdogan, British premier discuss defense ties, regional crises at UN

Elif Şanlı
23:02, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 23:05, 22/09/2026, Tuesday
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Erdogan, British premier discuss defense ties, regional crises at UN
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham (R) on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, United States, on September 22, 2026.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told British Prime Minister Andy Burnham that Ankara-London cooperation could advance in defense and trade, while stressing that Israel's actions demonstrate it does not seek peace in Gaza and the occupied West Bank amid rising regional tensions.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held his first face-to-face meeting with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Tuesday on the margins of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York. Speaking during the bilateral session, Erdogan said relations between the two nations were strengthening in all areas, according to a statement issued by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The Turkish leader expressed his belief that cooperation could be further advanced through concrete steps in several areas, particularly the defense industry and trade. The meeting brought together senior officials from both governments to explore avenues for deeper collaboration.

Gaza and regional security

Noting Israel's aggression in the region, Erdogan said Tel Aviv had repeatedly demonstrated through its actions that it does not seek peace in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. He stressed the importance of sustained pressure from the international community to address the escalating violence and protect civilian populations.

Erdogan told Burnham that tensions were rising in Iran and Ukraine, adding that reaching an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz could help restart the negotiation process. He noted that a state of deadlock prevailed over Ukraine, with attacks targeting Turkish or foreign commercial vessels in the Black Sea making the situation even more complicated.

Cyprus deadlock

Erdogan said no formula regarding Cyprus would produce results unless the sovereign equality and international status of the Turkish Cypriots were recognized. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic and other officials attended the meeting.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganandy burnhamun general assemblytürkiye-uk relationsisrael-gaza conflictcyprus disputestrait of hormuzukraine warhakan fidan
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