Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday for closed-door talks covering the Gaza Strip, Ukraine and the Cyprus dispute, Erdogan's office said in a statement.

'No willingness' for peace in Gaza

Erdogan told Guterres that Israel's "lack of willingness "to pursue peace had once again become "apparent," according to the Communications Directorate. Attacks by illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank and assaults on holy sites in Jerusalem had "further worsened" the situation, he added.

The Turkish president stressed the need to preserve the basis for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Regional tensions, particularly concerning Iran, required de-escalation through diplomatic channels, Erdogan noted.

Ukraine and Black Sea security

On Ukraine, Erdogan said tensions needed to be reduced and that Ankara was working to support the diplomatic process. Regarding the Black Sea, he said Türkiye expected all parties to act responsibly to ensure navigational safety, expressing concern about commercial vessels being targeted. A process emerging from within the region could prove beneficial regarding the Strait of Hormuz, he added.

Cyprus sovereignty

On the Cyprus issue, Erdogan stated that no proposal that does not recognize the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people would produce a result. The UN later issued a statement confirming that Guterres and Erdogan exchanged views on Cyprus, the war in Ukraine and the situation across the Middle East.