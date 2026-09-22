Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held closed-door talks on Tuesday in New York on the margins of the 81st UN General Assembly session to discuss bilateral relations and pressing regional issues, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate. The encounter comes as both nations seek to coordinate positions on escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Economic and defense cooperation

Erdogan said Ankara and Doha would continue advancing cooperation across all sectors, particularly in investment, trade, energy and the defense industry. The Turkish president emphasized that both nations share a commitment to deepening economic integration and exploring joint opportunities in strategic infrastructure projects.

Regional security and Gaza

The two leaders addressed developments affecting energy supplies in the region, with Erdogan stressing that disruptions create difficulties for all stakeholders and underscoring the importance of advancing cooperation on energy and transportation corridors. Regarding the situation in Gaza, Erdogan noted Israel's refusal to pursue peace initiatives and underlined the necessity of strong international pressure to restrain Israeli aggression in the Palestinian territory.

High-level participation

The meeting brought together senior Turkish officials including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, and National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin. The broad governmental representation signals Ankara's prioritization of its strategic partnership with Doha amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.