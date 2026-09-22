US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said Monday that the lingering dispute between Washington and Ankara over the Russian S-400 air defense system "will be resolved," stressing that bilateral teams are working to untangle legislative hurdles including the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). Speaking to reporters outside the Turkish House in New York City, Barrack noted that the issue involves complex requirements regarding the system's operational status, ownership and eventual disposal, describing it as "not a critical issue. It's a relationship issue."

"The relationship between Türkiye and the United States is closer than ever," Barrack said, adding that both sides maintain constant dialogue on the matter. Asked whether the ball lies in Ankara's court regarding the S-400 impasse, he replied: "The ball is on many courts," noting that different countries hold differing views on resolution mechanisms while emphasizing that Türkiye possesses "a viable defense industry separate from the S-400."

Trump-Erdogan Ties

Barrack expressed optimism over bilateral ties, stating that Washington and Ankara needed to determine what would lead to "a positive outcome" on the defense row. He described President Donald Trump's relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as "very strong and appreciative," adding that Trump "is never content. He's always trying to better the relationship."

UN General Assembly

The comments came as Erdogan arrived in New York City to attend the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, where he is scheduled to address the General Debate on Tuesday. Barrack said the two leaders are expected to meet on the sidelines of the gathering to discuss bilateral and regional issues.