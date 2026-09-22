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Türkiye to advance cooperation with Georgia: Erdogan

Türkiye to advance cooperation with Georgia: Erdogan

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07:55, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 08:11, 22/09/2026, Tuesday
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Türkiye to advance cooperation with Georgia: Erdogan
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze at the Turkish House (Turkevi) on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, United States on September 21, 2026.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in New York on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, stating that Ankara would continue advancing cooperation with Tbilisi in trade, transportation and security while stressing the importance of solidarity between the two countries in international forums.

Talks on UN sidelines

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze at the Turkish House in New York on Monday for closed-door talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Georgia as well as regional and global developments during the meeting at the Turkevi Center.

Erdogan expressed satisfaction that Türkiye has served as Georgia's largest trading partner for the past 18 years, the directorate said in a statement. He said Ankara would continue taking steps to further advance cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of trade, transportation and security.

Regional solidarity

Erdogan stressed the importance of maintaining solidarity between Türkiye and Georgia in international forums, noting that making the most effective use of cooperation mechanisms involving Türkiye, Georgia and Azerbaijan would benefit all three countries. The closed-door meeting underscored Ankara's commitment to deepening ties with Tbilisi across multiple sectors.

Strategic partnership

Türkiye recognized the independence of Georgia in 1991, with the Protocol on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations signed the following year. Relations between Ankara and Tbilisi are currently at the strategic partnership level.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganirakli kobakhidzegeorgiaturkevi centerun general assemblyazerbaijantbilisistrategic partnership
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