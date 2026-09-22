



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Ankara and Washington must leave behind historical barriers to forge "new momentum" in their strategic partnership, stressing that escalating conflicts and regional crises require the two NATO allies to maintain close diplomatic coordination.

Speaking at the "100 Years of Friendship Gala" in New York, Erdogan noted that sustained dialogue with Washington has produced positive results across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. "Conflicts, wars and crises that we face in our region and the world require Türkiye and America to remain in close dialogue," he said, adding that bilateral efforts would be redoubled in the coming period.

Defense and energy cooperation

Erdogan cited his "sincere and exceptional dialogue" with US President Donald Trump and referenced Trump's July visit to Ankara as evidence of warming ties. "We want to leave behind the barriers that should never have existed between two allies and gain new momentum," he stated, adding that Ankara stands ready to advance collaboration in nuclear energy, liquefied natural gas, civil aviation and high technology.

The Turkish leader emphasized that developing the defense industry — traditionally a pillar of the bilateral relationship — remains essential both bilaterally and within NATO. "Deepening our cooperation with the United States in a multidimensional manner, including opportunities for joint production, will be in our mutual interest," Erdogan said.

Investment appeal to US businesses

Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's emergence as an "island of stability" despite regional turmoil, noting that foreign direct investment had approached $300 billion over the past 24 years. He pointed to the reconstruction of more than 455,000 homes completed within three years following the 2023 earthquakes as proof of economic resilience.

The president announced a new investment drive featuring one of the world's most competitive incentive packages, including a corporate tax reduction from 25% to 12.5%. "We tell investors: 'Come and manage your operations from Türkiye,'" he said, urging the US-Türkiye Business Council and US Chamber of Commerce to encourage American firms to capitalize on opportunities in the Turkish market.

Defense export growth

Erdogan said Turkish defense exports have surged from $248 million annually two decades ago to more than $10 billion today, with the country's share of global defense equipment exports rising over 120% in the past five years. He expressed confidence that Türkiye would soon rank among the world's top 10 defense exporters.

The gala marked the centennial of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and the United States, established in 1927. Ankara and Washington upgraded their ties to the level of strategic partnership in 1999.