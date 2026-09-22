Home
World
America
Türkiye, US must leave barriers behind, gain 'new momentum': Erdogan

Türkiye, US must leave barriers behind, gain 'new momentum': Erdogan

Yenişafak English AA
07:54, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 08:16, 22/09/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye, US must leave barriers behind, gain 'new momentum': Erdogan
AA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Ankara and Washington must overcome historical obstacles to forge "new momentum" in their partnership, stressing that global conflicts require the two NATO allies to deepen coordination across defense, energy and technology sectors.


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Ankara and Washington must leave behind historical barriers to forge "new momentum" in their strategic partnership, stressing that escalating conflicts and regional crises require the two NATO allies to maintain close diplomatic coordination.

Speaking at the "100 Years of Friendship Gala" in New York, Erdogan noted that sustained dialogue with Washington has produced positive results across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. "Conflicts, wars and crises that we face in our region and the world require Türkiye and America to remain in close dialogue," he said, adding that bilateral efforts would be redoubled in the coming period.

Defense and energy cooperation

Erdogan cited his "sincere and exceptional dialogue" with US President Donald Trump and referenced Trump's July visit to Ankara as evidence of warming ties. "We want to leave behind the barriers that should never have existed between two allies and gain new momentum," he stated, adding that Ankara stands ready to advance collaboration in nuclear energy, liquefied natural gas, civil aviation and high technology.

The Turkish leader emphasized that developing the defense industry — traditionally a pillar of the bilateral relationship — remains essential both bilaterally and within NATO. "Deepening our cooperation with the United States in a multidimensional manner, including opportunities for joint production, will be in our mutual interest," Erdogan said.

Investment appeal to US businesses

Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's emergence as an "island of stability" despite regional turmoil, noting that foreign direct investment had approached $300 billion over the past 24 years. He pointed to the reconstruction of more than 455,000 homes completed within three years following the 2023 earthquakes as proof of economic resilience.

The president announced a new investment drive featuring one of the world's most competitive incentive packages, including a corporate tax reduction from 25% to 12.5%. "We tell investors: 'Come and manage your operations from Türkiye,'" he said, urging the US-Türkiye Business Council and US Chamber of Commerce to encourage American firms to capitalize on opportunities in the Turkish market.

Defense export growth

Erdogan said Turkish defense exports have surged from $248 million annually two decades ago to more than $10 billion today, with the country's share of global defense equipment exports rising over 120% in the past five years. He expressed confidence that Türkiye would soon rank among the world's top 10 defense exporters.

The gala marked the centennial of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and the United States, established in 1927. Ankara and Washington upgraded their ties to the level of strategic partnership in 1999.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganerdogandonald trumptrumpunited statesusdefense industryinvestment
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026