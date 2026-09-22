



US President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected claims of a US munitions shortage, stating that Washington maintains sufficient supplies. The statement addressed growing speculation about military readiness.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump dismissed reports suggesting the military faces depleted arsenals. "The cowards and traitors would love to say the United States is low on munitions. It's not true," he said.

Record production cited

He added that "We have more munitions than we could ever possibly think of using, and are building them up now at levels we have never seen before," according to the post. This expansion reflects ongoing efforts to bolster defense capabilities.