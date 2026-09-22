"Trump TV" has been launched

The White House announced the launch of "Trump TV: The Essentials Station," a digital platform that began broadcasting Monday evening. According to administration officials, the channel will operate as a continuous video stream rather than a conventional news bulletin, offering uninterrupted coverage of government announcements, presidential addresses, and archival footage.

A 24/7 stream of administration messaging

Available free of charge on YouTube and the White House website, the platform features live broadcasts of President Trump's programs, along with coverage of official ceremonies, key signing events, and past speeches. The administration describes it as a direct channel to deliver its message to the public without what it considers media filtering. The launch comes as the White House has moved to revoke press credentials for outlets including CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, while major broadcasters—ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, and CNN—have suspended their joint White House pool coverage. The timing has drawn attention in Washington, where the relationship between the administration and the press corps has grown increasingly strained.

Access as a privilege, not a right

White House officials defended the move, stating that while journalists retain the right to report, access to White House facilities is "a privilege, not a right." They added that the new platform aims to convey the administration's messages directly to the public. The decision to bypass traditional media channels marks a significant shift in how the White House communicates with the American public.

Reactions and implications

The launch of Trump TV represents the latest development in the ongoing tension between the Trump administration and mainstream media organizations. Critics argue the move could limit independent reporting on the White House, while supporters contend it provides unfiltered access to government information. The platform's long-term impact on press freedom and public information access in the United States remains to be seen.