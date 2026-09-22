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Erdogan to advocate for justice at UN General Assembly: Duran

Erdogan to advocate for justice at UN General Assembly: Duran

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08:48, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 08:52, 22/09/2026, Tuesday
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Erdogan to advocate for justice at UN General Assembly: Duran
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Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran

Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will deliver his 16th address to the United Nations General Assembly this week, vowing that Ankara's leader will serve as the voice of the oppressed and demand a more just world order addressing crises from Gaza to the Global South.

Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will use his upcoming address to the United Nations General Assembly to advocate for global justice and amplify the voices of the oppressed, marking the Turkish leader's 16th appearance before the world body.

Voice of conscience

Writing on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran stated that "the voice of Türkiye and the voice of conscience would once again be heard from the UN podium." He noted that Erdogan is scheduled to deliver his 16th address to the General Assembly, a streak that underscores Ankara's sustained engagement with multilateral diplomacy.

Justice for oppressed

Duran said Erdogan would champion the cause of marginalized populations worldwide. "Our President will once again speak out for justice in an address that will make our nation proud, and he will be the voice of the oppressed, those whose voices go unheard, and those awaiting justice," he said, according to Anadolu Agency.

Gaza to Global South

The communications director emphasized that Erdogan would link specific regional crises to broader systemic failures. "He will carry the call for justice—from Gaza to the oppressed around the world—to the shared conscience of humanity," Duran said. He added that the speech would argue the world deserves a just order where the rule of law prevails.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganburhanettin duranun general assemblyunited nationsgazatürkiye foreign policynew york
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