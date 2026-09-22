Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held closed-door talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Turkevi Center in New York on Monday. The two leaders met across from UN headquarters to discuss matters of mutual interest, with no official readout provided by either delegation.

Meeting at Turkish House

The encounter took place at the Turkevi Center — the Turkish House — situated opposite United Nations headquarters in Manhattan. Erdoğan received Salam for private discussions, and no details regarding the meeting's substance have been disclosed by either Ankara or Beirut.

Officials maintained silence on the specific agenda items addressed during the diplomatic exchange. The closed-door session occurred without press access, and neither delegation offered public remarks following the conclusion of talks.

Regional diplomacy

The talks come as leaders gather in New York for the United Nations General Assembly high-level week, with Türkiye and Lebanon engaging in bilateral consultations amid shifting dynamics in the Eastern Mediterranean. Ankara has historically maintained strong ties with Beirut, extending humanitarian assistance during periods of domestic crisis.

Salam assumed office as Lebanon's head of government earlier this year, and his meeting with Erdoğan represents a continuation of diplomatic engagement between the two neighboring states. The Turkish delegation has scheduled additional bilateral meetings throughout the week in Manhattan.