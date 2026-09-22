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Türkiye-US ties transcend military realm: Presidential adviser

Türkiye-US ties transcend military realm: Presidential adviser

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07:52, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 08:14, 22/09/2026, Tuesday
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Türkiye-US ties transcend military realm: Presidential adviser
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic

Presidential Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic said the bilateral relationship is profoundly different from Ankara's other partnerships, stressing that NATO remains a key pillar during a centennial panel in New York held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic said on Monday that Türkiye's ties with the United States transcend military cooperation, describing the bilateral bond as profoundly distinct from Ankara's other partnerships while emphasizing NATO's continued role as a key pillar.

NATO and regional stability

Speaking at a panel titled "Türkiye-US Relations on the Eve of the Centennial" on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kilic stressed that the bilateral relationship is not solely based on military transactions. "The relationship that we have with the US is profoundly different to a lot of the relationships that we have around the world," he said, adding that NATO remains an integral component of the strategic partnership. He noted that while the regional geography has evolved significantly since the 1950s, Türkiye continues to serve as a main pivot for stability.

Historical foundations

Cagri Erhan, deputy chair of the Presidential Council for Security and Foreign Policy, joined former US ambassadors James Jeffrey and Matthew Bryza on the panel. Erhan traced the diplomatic lineage to the 1830s during the Ottoman period, recalling that although Washington entered World War I, it never formally declared war on the Ottoman Empire. "They declared war to Germans, not Ottomans," he stated, citing this historical nuance as an early indicator of the special rapport between the two nations.

Shared global framework

Jeffrey highlighted the extensive institutional alignment between the two countries, asserting that both operate within the same international order. "We exist in the same world," Jeffrey said, contrasting this with the positions of China, Russia and Iran. He pointed to shared membership in the IMF, World Bank, OECD and NATO as tangible evidence of this alignment, noting that Washington and Türkiye complement each other strategically. Jeffrey added that Ankara can influence the whole Mediterranean and much of Europe, stating that coordination between the two capitals remains extraordinary even when they disagree. "Even more when we're disagreeing, to keep that disagreement within constraints, when we're agreeing, which is what happens most of the time," he said.

Centennial exhibition

The Communications Directorate organized the panel alongside a photo exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of Turkish-American diplomatic relations, displayed at the venue entrance. The collection features approximately 30 photographs documenting high-level meetings between Turkish and American leaders throughout the past century, drawing significant interest from attendees ahead of the discussions.

Titles :akif cagatay kilicrecep tayyip erdoganjames jeffreynatoun general assemblytürkiye-us relationsnew yorkcagri erhan
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