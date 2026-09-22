



The Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) under Türkiye's Communications Directorate announced Monday that a fabricated document attributed to the Foreign Ministry regarding Uganda's Chief of Defense Forces is entirely fake. The center identified the falsified statement by its title, "Regarding the Threats of Uganda Chief of Defense Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba," noting that it utilized the ministry's official logo and letterhead. "The statement published under the title 'Regarding the Threats of Uganda Chief of Defense Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba' using the logo and letterhead of the Foreign Ministry is entirely fake," the DMM said, adding that Türkiye's Embassy in Kampala confirmed no such announcement appeared on official channels.

Official warning on digital disinformation

The DMM emphasized that the document was digitally fabricated to mislead the public regarding Ankara's diplomatic stance. The center urged citizens to avoid such fabricated materials and to verify all foreign policy statements exclusively through the Republic of Türkiye's official institutional channels.