Home
Türkiye
Politics
Türkiye debunks fake Foreign Ministry statement on Uganda army chief

Türkiye debunks fake Foreign Ministry statement on Uganda army chief

Yenişafak English AA
08:44, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 08:49, 22/09/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye debunks fake Foreign Ministry statement on Uganda army chief
AA
File photo

Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation announced Monday that a fabricated statement attributed to the Foreign Ministry regarding alleged threats by Uganda's military chief is entirely fake, urging citizens to rely solely on official government channels for accurate information.


The Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) under Türkiye's Communications Directorate announced Monday that a fabricated document attributed to the Foreign Ministry regarding Uganda's Chief of Defense Forces is entirely fake. The center identified the falsified statement by its title, "Regarding the Threats of Uganda Chief of Defense Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba," noting that it utilized the ministry's official logo and letterhead. "The statement published under the title 'Regarding the Threats of Uganda Chief of Defense Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba' using the logo and letterhead of the Foreign Ministry is entirely fake," the DMM said, adding that Türkiye's Embassy in Kampala confirmed no such announcement appeared on official channels.

Official warning on digital disinformation

The DMM emphasized that the document was digitally fabricated to mislead the public regarding Ankara's diplomatic stance. The center urged citizens to avoid such fabricated materials and to verify all foreign policy statements exclusively through the Republic of Türkiye's official institutional channels.

Titles :muhoozi kainerugabauganda chief of defense forcesturkish foreign ministrycenter for combating disinformationdmmkampalafake newsdigital disinformation
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026