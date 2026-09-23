Emine Erdogan, who chairs the UN Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, shared video footage Tuesday highlighting her diplomatic engagements on the first day of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, according to Anadolu Agency.

Advocacy for climate and children

The footage showcased Erdogan's participation in the opening session of New York Climate Week alongside her attendance at the "Invisible Architecture: Building Safe Digital Systems for Children" conference. "Protecting our world from the climate crisis and our children from the risks of the digital age requires solidarity that transcends borders and a shared responsibility toward the future," she said in the accompanying social media statement, emphasizing the interconnected challenges facing the next generation.

Centennial celebrations

The video also documented Erdogan's presence at the "100 Years of Friendship: Türkiye - US" reception held in honor of the centennial of bilateral relations between Ankara and Washington. She attended the ceremony with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of the official Turkish delegation to the 81st General Assembly session.

Erdogan currently serves as chair of the UN Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, a position she has used to advance sustainable development initiatives within the UN system. The first lady's New York itinerary included high-level meetings on environmental policy and international child protection standards during the diplomatic summit.