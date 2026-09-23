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Türkiye's first lady shares video of UN General Assembly events

Türkiye's first lady shares video of UN General Assembly events

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07:30, 23/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:02, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
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Türkiye's first lady shares video of UN General Assembly events
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First Lady of Turkiye and Chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste Emine Erdogan speaks during an event titled "Invisible Architecture: Building Safe Digital Systems for Children - Advancing Global Standards and Shared Responsibility" held on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, United States on September 21, 2026. Organized under her auspices in collaboration with Türkiye's Ministry of Family and Social Services, UNICEF, and the Office of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Violence against Children, the high-level meeting focused on establishing global digital safety standards and shared responsibilities to protect children online.

Emine Erdogan posted footage on social media Tuesday documenting her attendance at New York Climate Week and a digital safety conference on the opening day of the 81st UN General Assembly, stressing that protecting the world from climate crisis and children from digital risks requires cross-border solidarity.

Emine Erdogan, who chairs the UN Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, shared video footage Tuesday highlighting her diplomatic engagements on the first day of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, according to Anadolu Agency.

Advocacy for climate and children

The footage showcased Erdogan's participation in the opening session of New York Climate Week alongside her attendance at the "Invisible Architecture: Building Safe Digital Systems for Children" conference. "Protecting our world from the climate crisis and our children from the risks of the digital age requires solidarity that transcends borders and a shared responsibility toward the future," she said in the accompanying social media statement, emphasizing the interconnected challenges facing the next generation.

Centennial celebrations

The video also documented Erdogan's presence at the "100 Years of Friendship: Türkiye - US" reception held in honor of the centennial of bilateral relations between Ankara and Washington. She attended the ceremony with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of the official Turkish delegation to the 81st General Assembly session.

Erdogan currently serves as chair of the UN Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, a position she has used to advance sustainable development initiatives within the UN system. The first lady's New York itinerary included high-level meetings on environmental policy and international child protection standards during the diplomatic summit.

Titles :emine erdoganrecep tayyip erdoganun general assemblynew york climate weekzero wastetürkiye us relationsinvisible architecturedigital safety childrenun advisory boardnew york
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