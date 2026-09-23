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Türkiye's Fidan meets UK counterpart Miliband in New York

Türkiye's Fidan meets UK counterpart Miliband in New York

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07:36, 23/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:06, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
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Türkiye's Fidan meets UK counterpart Miliband in New York
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States, on September 22, 2026.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held bilateral talks with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Tuesday in New York, where both diplomats are attending the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, though the Foreign Ministry provided no immediate details regarding the specific topics discussed during the meeting.

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held bilateral talks with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Tuesday in New York, consulting with his counterpart on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly's General Debate, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Ministry confirms encounter

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry confirmed the encounter in a brief statement issued Tuesday, noting that the two ministers convened during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly. "Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, in New York," the ministry said. Officials offered no immediate details regarding the specific agenda items or outcomes of the discussion.

UN General Assembly session

The meeting occurred as world leaders gather in New York for the annual General Debate, which opened its 81st session this week with addresses on international peace and sustainable development. Fidan and Miliband are representing their respective governments during the diplomatic marathon, which draws foreign ministers and heads of state from across the globe for intensive multilateral negotiations. Ankara's delegation has scheduled multiple bilateral meetings with counterparts from various regions during the session.

Ankara-London ties

Ankara and London maintain close diplomatic cooperation across defense, trade and regional security matters, with regular consultations between senior officials. The encounter follows previous engagements between Fidan and Miliband since the latter took office in July 2024. Tuesday's talks add to a series of bilateral meetings Fidan has conducted during the UN session.

Titles :hakan fidaned milibandtürkiye foreign ministryunited kingdomnew yorkun general assemblydiplomacybilateral talks
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