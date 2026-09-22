President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for abolishing the veto privilege within the UN Security Council, arguing in a Bloomberg article that the international system must evolve beyond its post-World War II structure to address contemporary crises.

Abolition of veto privilege

Writing in the piece titled "The Quest for Global Justice in a Changing World," Erdogan stated that Türkiye's slogan "the world is bigger than five" reflects the need for broader responsibility distribution in global governance. "It is essential to turn the need for reform into a concrete roadmap," he said, adding that "At the center of this roadmap should be the abolition of the veto privilege." He noted that simply adding new permanent members would fail to resolve the concentration of decision-making power in a handful of capitals.

General Assembly role

The president proposed creating a Security Council without permanent memberships, with members elected by the General Assembly for fixed terms rather than holding permanent seats. "Representation and accountability of the Security Council before the General Assembly should be enhanced," Erdogan said, arguing that the international order of the future cannot be built by preserving the hierarchies of the past. Countries seeking additional terms would need to regain the confidence of a majority of General Assembly members through elections.

Global economic justice

Erdogan highlighted growing economic inequalities, stating that globalization had failed to distribute prosperity broadly while deepening income disparities and creating new technological dependencies. "For global justice to be achieved under these changing circumstances, responsibilities must be shared fairly," he said, emphasizing that developing countries' right to development and access to financing must be secured. Asia's growing economic weight and Africa's demand for stronger representation underscore the need for institutions that adapt to emerging power centers, he added.