Home
Türkiye
Politics
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for UN reform, end to veto privilege

Türkiye's Erdogan calls for UN reform, end to veto privilege

Yenişafak English AA
08:24, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 08:30, 22/09/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for UN reform, end to veto privilege
AA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the “100 Years of Friendship: Turkiye-United States” event in New York, United States, on September 21, 2026, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council including the abolition of the veto privilege, arguing that the international system must reflect contemporary global realities rather than the post-World War II power structure.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for abolishing the veto privilege within the UN Security Council, arguing in a Bloomberg article that the international system must evolve beyond its post-World War II structure to address contemporary crises.

Abolition of veto privilege

Writing in the piece titled "The Quest for Global Justice in a Changing World," Erdogan stated that Türkiye's slogan "the world is bigger than five" reflects the need for broader responsibility distribution in global governance. "It is essential to turn the need for reform into a concrete roadmap," he said, adding that "At the center of this roadmap should be the abolition of the veto privilege." He noted that simply adding new permanent members would fail to resolve the concentration of decision-making power in a handful of capitals.

General Assembly role

The president proposed creating a Security Council without permanent memberships, with members elected by the General Assembly for fixed terms rather than holding permanent seats. "Representation and accountability of the Security Council before the General Assembly should be enhanced," Erdogan said, arguing that the international order of the future cannot be built by preserving the hierarchies of the past. Countries seeking additional terms would need to regain the confidence of a majority of General Assembly members through elections.

Global economic justice

Erdogan highlighted growing economic inequalities, stating that globalization had failed to distribute prosperity broadly while deepening income disparities and creating new technological dependencies. "For global justice to be achieved under these changing circumstances, responsibilities must be shared fairly," he said, emphasizing that developing countries' right to development and access to financing must be secured. Asia's growing economic weight and Africa's demand for stronger representation underscore the need for institutions that adapt to emerging power centers, he added.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganerdoganun security councilunited nationsveto powerun reformgeneral assemblydeveloping countriesglobalizationbloomberg
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026