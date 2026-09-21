President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Monday at the Turkish House in New York for discussions on bilateral relations and regional developments on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The closed-door encounter took place at Turkevi, the permanent mission building across from the United Nations headquarters.

Diplomatic recognition

Türkiye recognized Kosovo on Feb. 18, 2008, the day following its declaration of independence from Serbia, establishing immediate diplomatic relations with Pristina. The two nations maintain friendly ties rooted in shared history and cultural connections, with Ankara consistently supporting Kosovo's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The encounter occurred as world leaders gathered at the United Nations headquarters for the annual General Assembly high-level debate. Ankara and Pristina continue to strengthen cooperation across political, economic, and security sectors nearly sixteen years after Türkiye's initial recognition.