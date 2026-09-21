Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan on Monday called for a fundamental transformation of global consumption patterns and stronger international cooperation to combat the climate crisis, warning that individual behavioral changes must evolve into lasting systems supported by sound government policies.

Consumption and justice

Speaking at the opening of New York Climate Week alongside Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas and Environment Minister Murat Kurum, Erdogan described climate change as a consequence of humanity's transformed moral outlook. "The Zero Waste movement has transformed individuals from helpless observers in the face of the climate crisis into leading actors in the solution," she said. Erdogan noted that approximately 9.2 billion tons of plastic have been produced worldwide since the 1950s, with 7 billion tons becoming waste.

Türkiye's model

Erdogan explained that Zero Waste practices launched at the presidential complex in 2017 had expanded nationwide, raising the recovery rate from 13% to over 37%. "Zero Waste is the translation of this sense of stewardship into everyday life," she said, recalling that Türkiye's UN resolution established International Zero Waste Day on March 30. She stressed that the approach would serve as a powerful tool during COP31, which Türkiye will host in November.

Shared responsibilities

The advisory board chair argued that governments must build infrastructure for sustainable choices and develop circular technologies, stating that institutional obligations expand alongside individual action. "Building infrastructure that makes it easier for people to make the right choices... are our shared responsibilities," Erdogan said. She warned that no target would prove sufficient without parallel changes in human behavior, adding: "As long as we continue the habits that produce today's problems while discussing the solutions of the future, no target will be sufficient on its own." Following her remarks, Erdogan attended a live marbling performance by artist Garip Ay.