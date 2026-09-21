Türkiye's diplomatic complex in Manhattan has become the focal point of a major promotional campaign for the 31st UN Climate Change Conference this week, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prepares to showcase the nation's climate agenda during the UN General Assembly session in New York.

High-level climate engagements

Erdogan is scheduled to attend a high-level climate meeting convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, where he will outline Türkiye's preparations to host COP31 in Antalya. First lady Emine Erdogan, who chairs the UN Zero Waste Advisory Board, is also set to participate in sustainability programs throughout the week, while Environment Minister Murat Kurum holds bilateral meetings with counterparts. Promotional vehicles bearing COP31-themed digital displays have circulated through Times Square and routes connecting the area with UN headquarters, complementing posters featuring President Erdogan at Turkevi.

Immersive exhibitions at Turkevi

The Turkish House is hosting an installation titled "Seeing the Unseen, Hearing the Unheard: SCOPE as a Vision of the Future," which combines artificial intelligence, sound mapping, and immersive displays to illustrate the COP31 Action Agenda. Visitors encounter an interactive Caretta mascot exhibit, a three-dimensional model of the Antalya conference venue, and a large LED wall showcasing Türkiye's climate journey. Additional presentations examine climate impacts affecting oceans, agriculture, and soil systems.

Cultural diplomacy at Glasshouse

A separate exhibition at Glasshouse features works by artists Ilhami Atalay and Ekrem Sahin exploring collective movement and water resources, respectively. The program will conclude with a live paper marbling performance by artist Garip Ay, showcasing the traditional Turkish art of ebru.