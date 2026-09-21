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Türkiye's first lady meets Brazilian, Sierra Leonean counterparts in New York

Türkiye's first lady meets Brazilian, Sierra Leonean counterparts in New York

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23:25, 21/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 23:52, 21/09/2026, Monday
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Türkiye's first lady meets Brazilian, Sierra Leonean counterparts in New York
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Turkish First Lady and Chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste Emine Erdogan (3rd R) meets with the Brazilian First Lady, Rosangela Lula da Silva (2nd L) in New York, United States on September 21, 2026.

Emine Erdoğan discussed environmental challenges and preparations for the COP31 climate summit with Brazilian First Lady Rosangela Lula da Silva at the Turkevi in New York, while also meeting with Sierra Leonean counterpart Fatima Maada Bio to exchange views on education and the welfare of women and children.

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan met with her Brazilian and Sierra Leonean counterparts at the Turkevi — Türkiye's diplomatic compound in New York — on Monday to discuss climate diplomacy and development initiatives, leveraging her position as chairwoman of the UN High-Level Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste.

Climate diplomacy with Brazil

Erdoğan held closed-door talks with Rosangela "Janja" da Silva, wife of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, at the Turkish House in Manhattan. Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, Zero Waste Foundation Chairman Samed Ağırbaş, and COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago joined the session.

In a statement posted on social media following the meeting, Erdoğan said: "We met with Ms. Rosangela Lula da Silva, the esteemed wife of the Brazilian president, at the Turkevi. We discussed issues on our shared agenda, particularly environmental challenges and efforts to combat the climate crisis, as well as preparations for the COP31 process."

African development agenda

The Turkish first lady also received Fatima Maada Bio, wife of Sierra Leone’s president and chairwoman of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development, at the same venue. The two leaders addressed cooperation between their respective initiatives targeting regional sustainability and social welfare.

Erdoğan noted in a separate post that the discussion covered critical areas of mutual interest. "We exchanged views on many issues of shared concern, particularly the environment, education, and the welfare of women and children," she said.

Zero Waste leadership

Erdoğan currently leads the UN High-Level Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, a platform she has used to advance Türkiye's environmental priorities on the global stage. Monday's engagements at the Turkevi marked the latest in a series of diplomatic efforts linking Ankara's sustainability agenda with international partners ahead of upcoming climate summits.

Titles :emine erdoğanrosangela lula da silvafatima maada bioturkevicop31zero wasteclimate diplomacy
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