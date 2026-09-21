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Türkiye won't consent to formulas against Libya's interests: Erdogan

Türkiye won't consent to formulas against Libya's interests: Erdogan

Elif Şanlı
23:08, 21/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 23:34, 21/09/2026, Monday
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Türkiye won't consent to formulas against Libya's interests: Erdogan
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed al-Menfi at the Turkish House (Turkevi) on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States, on September 21, 2026.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Libyan counterpart Mohamed al-Menfi that Ankara will not support any political arrangement that undermines Tripoli's interests, as the two leaders met in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional stability.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the chairman of Libya's Presidential Council on Monday that Ankara will not consent to any formula not serving Tripoli's interests, emphasizing Türkiye's commitment to the North African nation's stability.

Talks at Turkish House

Erdogan and Mohamed al-Menfi held closed-door talks at the Turkevi Center across from UN headquarters in New York, where both leaders are attending the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. The meeting focused on bilateral relations and regional developments, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The Turkish president said Ankara was continuing efforts to support stability in Libya and stressed the importance of maintaining a process aimed at dialogue and reconciliation between Libyan factions. Erdogan and al-Menfi also discussed recent developments in Libya and the broader region during the one-on-one session, the statement noted.

Cooperation and climate summit

Erdogan said work was continuing to expand cooperation between the two nations in the fields of energy, defense and mining, citing historical and cultural bonds that link Ankara to the Libyan people. The president also invited al-Menfi to attend the COP31 Leaders' Summit, which Türkiye is scheduled to host in Antalya in November.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganmohamed al-menfilibyatürkiyeun general assemblyturkevi centercop31antalyaenergy cooperationdefense cooperation
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